3 things Triple H got right on WWE SmackDown

The Triple H creative regime delivered a tremendous episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand ended with John Cena delivering a pipebomb promo after crashing CM Punk through a table.

Besides this, Randy Orton and Asuka qualified for the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, respectively. In this article, we will discuss three things Triple H got right on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. Asuka moved to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Asuka made her sensational return to WWE on RAW last week, where she qualified for the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. In the semi-finals, The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Alexa Bliss and is now in the finals of the tournament.

Moving Asuka over Alexa seemed to be a good move by The King of Kings. The Goddess already has a developing feud going on with Charlotte Flair. So, it would be better for the company to focus on the Bliss and Flair feud heading into SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso's new potential alliance

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa were involved in a heated confrontation on SmackDown. The segment ended with The Samoan Werewolf giving Solo a shot at the United States Championship. However, Fatu was attacked by Sikoa and JC Mateo.

Soon, Jimmy Uso made his presence felt and rescued Fatu, which even surprised the United States Champion. This potential new alliance between Jacob and Jimmy seemed like a great move by The King of Kings.

It would allow the company to boost the babyface character of the 33-year-old star and give Big Jim a high-profile storyline.

#1. John Cena's pipebomb segment on WWE SmackDown

John Cena shook the entire WWE Universe with his pipebomb segment on SmackDown. The Cenation Leader attacked R-Truth with the Undisputed WWE Championship to cause disqualification in the main-event match. When CM Punk tried to take out Cena, the villainous star took him down by putting him through a table.

Then the 17-time World Champion took the mic and delivered an epic pipebomb promo, which was a recreation of CM Punk's infamous pipebomb segment from a decade ago.

This segment under the Triple H creative regime was the right move, as it finally gave Cena the shine he deserved.

