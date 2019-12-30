3 Things WWE could be planning for the final RAW episode of the year (December 30, 2019)

The new US Champion

While the final SmackDown of the year was an action-packed show last week, RAW will be looking to do the same. 2019, which has been a fantastic year for WWE with several memorable moments, deserves a great farewell. The RAW before Christmas was an awe-inspiring show with a couple of good matches.

Santa Claus became the 24/Champion, while Becky Lynch called out Asuka. Chelsea Green completed in her first match on the main roster, but Charlotte Flair proved to be too much for her. The biggest twist of the show was in the main event when AOP assaulted the guest commentator, Samoa Joe, following a Disqualification finish of the US Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

The US Championship changed hands in a live show last week, and Andrade, the new champion, might address the WWE Universe this week. The long-awaited wedding between Bobby Lashley and Lana is also set to take place this week. Moreover, Aleister Black is set to fight Buddy Murphy in a Singles match. Let's talk about three things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#3 Aleister Black suffers first Singles defeat on the main roster

Set for RAW

A TLC rematch will take place on RAW this week when Aleister Black will wrestle Buddy Murphy. It should be another classic bout, considering their last match at TLC was one of the best matches of the pay-per-view. The Dutch Destroyer continued his domination, earning a hard-earned victory over the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Both Murphy and Black sabotaged two local talents in their respective matches last week, but things didn't end well after the match. Black approached to shake hands with Murphy and knocked out the latter with his finishing maneuver.

Black is still unbeaten on the main roster. However, if WWE wants to garner the attention of the fans in this rivalry, Murphy needs momentum as well, and there is no better way than allowing him to break an undefeated run. A victory for Murphy will not only prolong the feud but also make it interesting.

