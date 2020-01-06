3 Things we could see on the first RAW of the year (6 January 2020)

What twists and turns await this week?

SmackDown started the new year with an action-packed episode, and it is time for the Red Brand to deliver the same. Already two title matches are set for the show, while Brock Lesnar is also set to appear this week.

Rey Mysterio, who lost the US Championship to Andrade a few weeks ago, will get the opportunity to reclaim the belt in a rematch this week. A gigantic triple threat tag team match is scheduled to take place on RAW, where Viking Raiders, the RAW Tag Team Champions, will put their belts on the line against The Street Profits and The OC. As Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the Red Brand, he is likely to find out who his Royal Rumble opponent will be.

In this article, we predict three things we could see on RAW this week.

#3 AJ Styles helps The OC win the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders will face their biggest challenge to date when they lock horns with two huge teams from the Red Brand. Winning the twin red belts a few months ago, the champions defended their titles a couple of times but never in a triple threat tag team match. As the rules of Triple Threat matches go, the champions don't need to get pinned to lose the belts.

While AJ Styles is the leader of The OC, Randy Orton also aligned with The Viking Raiders, not too long ago. As a result, an interference of either AJ Styles or Randy Orton can't be ruled out, considering the latter already proved that he wasn't injured last week. Meanwhile, The Street Profits are also a great team, and they made a statement, pinning The OC on RAW last week.

Being a bad guy, Styles has a bright chance of influencing the result of the match on RAW this week. If The OC are to win the match, they are unlikely to pin The Viking Raiders. By pinning the Street Profits, The OC could redeem their previous loss.

