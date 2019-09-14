3 things that could happen in WWE after the Clash of Champions

Will The Beast pay a surprise visit at Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions is just two days away. Scheduled for this Sunday, the event will emanate live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With AJ Styles vs Cedric Alexander for the United States Championship being the newest entry, WWE has announced a total of eleven high profile matches for the event. However, the final of King of the Ring tournament which was earlier scheduled for September 15 has now been moved to Monday's RAW following Clash of Champions.

On another note, a few of the existing feuds are expected to conclude at the upcoming pay-per-view, thus, expect Creative to lay down the breadcrumbs for a few high profile storyline/feuds this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

To be honest, WWE rumor mill has already been buzzing with speculations regarding a few major feuds which could take shape after September 15. Furthermore, given SmackDown will be moving to Fox on October 4, expect some major changes to be on the cards in the near future.

Here are the 3 things which could happen in WWE after September 15.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan

It is far from over between these two future Hall of Famers.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Rowan at Clash of Champions after the latter was revealed as the mystery attacker of 'The Big Dog'. Rowan did not only went on to maul the former powerhouse of The Shield but also attacked Daniel Bryan to shock the fans.

While what may seem like a potential end of the partnership between Bryan and Rowan given how things unfolded two weeks ago on the blue brand, WWE might have something else up its sleeve.

Yes, according to rumours, despite how things have been unfolding lately, Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan is speculated to be the plan for the near future.

Thus, WWE could have Bryan show up at Clash of Champions to beat the living daylight out of The Big Dog. He could then go on to reveal that he and Rowan were always on the same page and everything leading to this was nothing but a part of his plan.

This would not only that element of surprise to the pay-per-view but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a high voltage feud for the following weeks.

