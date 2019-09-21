3 Things which make the Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins feud intriguing

This is stuff nightmares are made off

This past week on RAW, it was officially confirmed that Seth Rollins will be going up against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell at the eponymous event. Following Rollins' successful title defense against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, Wyatt would attack the Universal Champion, laying him out with a Sister Abagail and following it up with a Mandible Claw to close the show.

The careers of Wyatt and Rollins have paralleled one another in many ways. Rollins and Wyatt got their start in NXT and debuted on the main roster as part of different factions and went on to become major stars within the company. Both of them have gone through major character changes during this time.

Bray Wyatt has been the MVP of WWE programming for the past few months. The in-ring debut of The Fiend was one of the biggest highlights of SummerSlam 2019. WWE is in a very precarious position where it has its top babyface champion going up against the hottest act in the company. The interaction between Wyatt and Rollins to this point has been absolutely off the charts. It will be interesting to see how this match plays out.

Here are three things which makes the Bray Wyatt-Seth Rollins feud intriguing:

#3 Rollins' dismal win-loss record against Bray Wyatt

Wyatt and Rollins last feuded in 2017

From legendary names like Sting and Triple to modern-day greats like John Cena and Randy Orton, Seth Rollins has defeated them all. The Beastslayer holds the distinction of being the very first Superstar to defeat Roman Reigns clean inside a WWE ring and is the only currently active Superstar to have defeated Brock Lesnar twice. But, there is one man who has always had the Beastslayer's number and that man is Bray Wyatt.

Rollins and Wyatt last feuded in 2017 which culminated in a match between the duo at the Great Balls of Fire PPV where Wyatt would defeat Rollins. Rollins would once again lose to Wyatt in a rematch the following night on RAW. The only time Rollins ever recorded a victory over the Eater of Worlds (much like WWE we are only counting televised matches, not live events) was during the May 15, 2017 episode of RAW where he defeated Wyatt via disqualification following interference from Samoa Joe.

Rollins has been one of the most protected Superstars in the company in 2019. Given the momentum that The Fiend has been carrying since he debuted, it would be interesting how this match plays out inside the ominous structure called Hell in a Cell. Rollins never defeating Wyatt clean in a singles match will surely play a major part in this feud.

