3 Things that will happen if CM Punk beats Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are set for a major Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The winner of the match is hard to predict, given the pedigree of the three megastars.

The hatred between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins was always visible. However, it intensified during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble when the trio brawled outside the ring following the elimination of The Visionary and the OTC by The Second City Saint, who was subsequently dumped out of the ring by Logan Paul.

They have since crossed paths multiple times and are now set to compete with each other at WrestleMania 41. All three are former world champions and can convincingly win the match, but in this article, the focus will be on the possible outcomes if The Best in The World comes out victorious.

In this list, we will look at three things that will happen if CM Punk beats Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41:

#3. Seth Rollins wouldn't ever be the same

Seth Rollins has been distressed several times during his past feuds, but nobody has driven him insane like CM Punk has. Both men have had real-life heat ever since The Straight Edge Superstar left WWE in 2014.

If Rollins can get enraged at the fact that Punk will main-event WrestleMania 41 Night One, imagine his state if the former AEW star wins the match in Las Vegas. He might be discouraged going forward. Alternatively, losing on The Grandest Stage of Them All might just drive him insane, and he might take out his anger on other superstars instead.

#2. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's relationship will likely sour

Many believe that Paul Heyman is secretly working with CM Punk or is rooting for his former client to win at The Show of Shows. The Wiseman might even help him secure the victory at WrestleMania. Even if a betrayal doesn't happen before and during the premium live event, Roman Reigns will surely have something to say to his Wiseman if Punk emerges victorious.

Even if Heyman doesn't play a role in Punk's win, the Only Tribal Chief may blame the Hall of Famer for associating himself again with the RAW star and begin questioning Heyman's loyalty. Later on, this might even lead to them splitting up or Reigns turning heel by attacking Paul.

#1. CM Punk might go after a world championship

CM Punk had set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship before he began feuding with Seth Rollins. He hasn't mentioned going for the title since then, as he is understandably busy with other things, but that may change if he wins at 'Mania.

The Best in The World can have a boost of confidence if he defeats Roman and Seth, two of the biggest names in the company and multi-time world champions. Also, he can either challenge John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as the 46-year-old has a history with both stars.

The Second City Saint could also possibly go after Jey Uso or Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship during the summer.

