Paul Heyman sends message to CM Punk after risky moment on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman sent a heartfelt message to CM Punk today following a major announcement on WWE SmackDown. Heyman was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame last year during WrestleMania weekend.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins signed the contract to make their WrestleMania Triple Threat match official this past Friday night on SmackDown. During the segment, Heyman informed Punk that his dream of main eventing The Show of Shows would come true next month. The Wiseman also embraced his former client before The Second City Saint revealed that it was not the favor the Hall of Famer owed him.

The legend took to his Instagram story today to send a heartwarming message to the former AEW World Champion. Paul Heyman noted that after all this time, Punk's WrestleMania dream has finally come true.

"After all these years, @cmpunk's dream comes true!" wrote Heyman.

Heyman sent a message to Punk today on social media. [Image credit: Paul Heyman's Instagram story]

Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event last month. Seth Rollins defeated the 46-year-old in a Steel Cage match on the March 3 episode of WWE RAW after Roman Reigns interfered.

Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk getting emotional on SmackDown

Vince Russo humorously claimed that WWE broke a record this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that the company broke a record with three wrestlers shedding tears during the show. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Naomi all got emotional during their segments on SmackDown this past Friday night.

"We may have had a record, Mac, because we had three wrestlers cry in one show. I don't know if we've ever had three of them cry in one show. We've had them cry, but it's usually one. But today, I think we actually set a record for wrestlers crying on a show. We had Naomi, we had Cody, and then we had CM Punk. Everybody's crying, man. How many times did you see Muhammad Ali cry? How many times did you see Mike Tyson cry? Unbelievable, man." [From 10:59 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor after the veteran agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to defeat Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. It will be interesting to see what the favor turns out to be in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

