3 things that could happen if Theory becomes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

We still wonder how on earth Theory has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. By winning the Money in the Bank contract, he is only one step away from becoming the top dog in WWE.

Fans hate Theory with a passion, which shows just how well he has done in his role as an arrogant heel. If he were to win the big one, the reaction would be absolutely nuclear. However, even the recent past has shown us that heel champions like 2015 Seth Rollins or modern-day Roman Reigns work brilliantly.

As a result, WWE could do much worse than going all in on Vince McMahon's on-screen protege and letting him win the world title. Let's explore three things that could happen should he end up cashing in successfully.

#3. On our list of things that could happen if Theory becomes Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: A megastar could be born

WWE is very keen on the former US Champion and could continue pushing him

WWE not creating enough stars is a criticism that is frequently leveled at the company. However, no one can deny that they have pushed Theory well, making him look like a big deal every week.

The best example of this faith is WWE putting Money in the Bank contract with him. While we have seen failed cash-ins and superstars losing the briefcase before, we don't think it will happen with the former United States Champion. In fact, successfully cashing in and becoming a world champion would make him a megastar.

The fact that he has to beat Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar to become champion is the biggest reason a win would elevate his star beyond belief.

Considering the company has persisted with the former NXT man this far, it makes sense to complete the push and make him a key part of the future.

#2. Paul Heyman could turn on Roman Reigns

Before you start raising your eyebrows, remember that Paul Heyman is one of the craftiest minds on the WWE roster. He betrayed longtime associate Brock Lesnar to join Roman Reigns as it was convenient. Who's to say he won't do it again, this time joining the side of a new and young champion in Theory?

Heyman has recently spoken extensively with Mr. Money in the Bank, begging him to join The Bloodline and avoid cashing in on Reigns. It is clear that he is worried about him becoming the world champion. That could see another turncoat moment from the Special Counsel, who has always tried to be in the winning horse's corner.

The former United States Champion and Heyman linking up would be an elite heel act. Imagine the reactions if a smug Theory and an insufferable Heyman show up every week to tick fans off.

#1. He could elevate any babyface by feuding with them

Theory is genuinely one of the most hated superstars in WWE today. Fans would love to see him get beaten up. The positive reactions Pat McAfee and Bobby Lashley received for handing him a beating show that WWE struck gold with him as a heel.

It's safe to say that if Theory becomes world champion, any aspiring babyface going up against him would be cheered like 2014 Daniel Bryan. This could be useful for elevating the appeal of any up-and-coming performers and creating megastars out of them in the process.

WWE also excels at playing the long game when it comes to the dethroning of a slimy heel champion. Whoever ends up knocking the current Mr. Money in the Bank off his perch will be cheered to the moon and extensively backed by fans. The former United States Champion could thus be a great interim titleholder for the next top babyface of the company.

