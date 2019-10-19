3 things WWE clarified on SmackDown this week (18 October 2019)

Daniel Bryan and Nakamura in action on SmackDown

It was the third live episode of SmackDown on Fox, and WWE produced a decent show this week. While some big names were missing from the show, the Blue brand still delivered a number of good matches, including a title match.

Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura opened the show, as they faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship. The former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak went up against Braun Strowman.

In other news, Nikki Cross overcame five other women to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship and she will now face Bayley for the title. Heavy Machinery and The New Day were victorious against the team of The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Here, we will discuss three things WWE clarified on SmackDown this week.

#3 Bayley will be a potent champion as a heel

Bayley has rejuvenated her character with her heel turn, and the fans are certainly loving the new side of the SmackDown Women's Champion. After reclaiming the title from Charlotte Flair last week, Bayley appeared on The Miz TV. The A-Lister asked some tricky questions to the champion, but Bayley handled them well. She looked more comfortable on the mic as a heel, delivering a noteworthy segment.

Bayley already showed signs of a heel turn a few weeks ago when she teamed up with her former Tag Team partner, Sasha Banks. However, she confirmed the complete change in her character when she came out with a new look and slashed her Bayley buddies. On her first night as a full-time heel, she conquered The Queen to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Her last title reign was certainly impressive, and she will have another notable title reign with the help of Sasha Banks. Given Bayley's segment this week, it can be be predicted that she will cut more intense promos in the future.

