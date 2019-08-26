3 Biggest things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week

What could happen on SmackDown Live?

Last week, RAW offered an astounding episode and while SmackDown Live was also a good show, it was only second to the Red Brand. We saw some decent matches on the Blue Brand and a new championship match was confirmed for Clash of Champions.

Two King of the Ring matches were held last week as Kevin Owens suffered a shocking loss to Elias while Andrade, on the other hand, defeated Apollo Crews to qualify for the next round. Daniel Bryan and Buddy Murphy squared off in a singles match as the latter picked up his first SmackDown Live victory.

Charlotte Flair and Bayley's rivalry during Moment of Bliss saw the latter accept the challenge of the Queen. The Revival beat Heavy Machinery in a tag team match, while an unknown man was revealed as the attacker of Roman Reigns.

The upcoming SmackDown Live will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, LA and a number of high-profile King of the Ring matches are expected to take place this week.

Here are three things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live.

#3 The Revival and Heavy Machinery fight to decide the number one contenders for The New Day

The Revival have been appearing on SmackDown Live regularly following SummerSlam as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson teamed up with Randy Orton to take down The New Day. While the alliance of Orton and The Revival dominated The New Day twice, the scenario altered on SmackDown Live last week where the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston single-handedly decimated Randy Orton and The Revival.

The Revival came out to rescue Orton from Kingston last week but they were assaulted by the WWE Champion with a steel chair as well. Despite the beat down, a tag match subsequently took place as The Revival faced Heavy Machinery and managed to beat the duo of Otis and Tucker.

Ever since The Revival began a rivalry with The New Day, they have entered the SmackDown Tag Team Title picture. Either The Revival or Heavy Machinery could challenge the New Day and a match between the the former two teams should be a fair way to decide the number one contenders.

Therefore, one can expect a rematch on SmackDown Live this week and the winning team might challenge the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Big E at Clash of Champions.

