3 Things that might happen on SmackDown Live this week (2 July 2019)  

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    02 Jul 2019, 12:42 IST

Will we see them on SmackDown Live this week?
Will we see them on SmackDown Live this week?

Eric Bischoff is the new Executive Director of SmackDown Live. As a result, the expectations will be high from the blue brand this week and we could see an action-packed episode. Following a great edition of SmackDown Live last week, the company will be aiming to continue the momentum.

Extreme Rules, which is the next pay-per-view of WWE, is just two weeks away. Two new matches were announced for Extreme Rules on SmackDown Live last week. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will take on Samoa Joe, while Alexa Bliss will get another title shot against Bayley.

The next SmackDown Live will be held at AT & T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The storylines are gradually developing for Extreme Rules and some more matches could get confirmed on the blue brand this week. Here, we discuss three things that might happen on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Kabuki Warriors could be announced the next challengers of the IIconics


The IIconics won the Women's Tag Team Titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All but they haven't been fighting champions. Since winning the twin belts, the champions defended their belts three times but they never defended the belts in a pay-per-view. Out of the three title matches, the IIconics defended the belts twice against the local teams.

WWE needs to rejuvenate the Women's Tag Team division. Asuka and Kairi Sane, who are known as the Kabuki Warriors, are likely to be the next challengers of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. As a matter of fact, the two teams confronted each other on SmackDown Live a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier, the Kabuki Warriors had a feud with the IIconics, hence, the rivalry could restart on SmackDown Live this week. A title match between the IIconics and the Kabuki Warriors might get confirmed this week. Asuka and Kairi Sane could win the twin belts if they face the IIconics at Extreme Rules. 

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The IIconics Finn Balor Aleister Black WWE Network
