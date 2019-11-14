3 Things WWE could be planning on SmackDown this week (November 15th, 2019)

Will we see a payback?

From a special appearance by Tyson Fury to the crowning of new Tag Team Champions, SmackDown had it all in Manchester last week. When the Blue Brand will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, expectations will be high, considering it will be the second to last episode before Survivor Series.

Several surprises took place on the Blue Brand in the past week. Roman Reigns suffered a loss against Baron Corbin, as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interfered in the match. Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman, who were opponents at Crown Jewel, teamed up to destroy The B-Team. Furthermore, The Fiend revealed his next victim, attacking Daniel Bryan. The New Day became seven-time Tag Team Champions, securing a spot at Survivor Series. NXT continued their invasion, as Shayna Baszler ambushed Bayley once again.

Let's talk about three things we could see on SmackDown this week.

#3 Becky Lynch assaults Bayley

The Triple Threat Match between Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler has created a buzz, owing much of it to an intense match build-up. The three women's champions will collide to prove to the wrestling world just who WWE's alpha-female is. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler attacked Bayley twice in the past two weeks, making a bold statement.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, was confronted by Baszler, but Bayley was the one who put her hands on 'The Man' on RAW this week. Following the vicious assault, Lynch will be aiming to return the favor to the SmackDown Women's Champion on the Blue Brand this week.

Given Bayley already ambushed Baszler on NXT this week, the two are unlikely to have a face-off on SmackDown this week. Lynch could hype the match, if she invades SmackDown, decimating Bayley in order to send a strong message to Baszler.

