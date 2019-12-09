3 Things WWE could be planning on the RAW before TLC - Interference in the title match, New tag team

Set for Monday

The final week before TLC has arrived, and WWE should announce the final match card of the pay-per-view this week. While SmackDown announced three new matches last week, RAW is expected to do the same, considering the Red Brand is yet to confirm a match for the upcoming pay-per-view.

RAW had several exciting matches last week, as some underutilized Superstars were given the opportunity to perform. Winning the United States Championship two weeks ago, Rey Mysterio will defend his title for the first time on RAW, giving AJ Styles a rematch. Moreover, Lana and Rusev are scheduled to finalize their divorce on the Red Brand this week.

In this article, we discuss three things WWE could be planning on the final RAW before heading to TLC.

#3 Randy Orton interrupts the US Championship match

They have a score to settle

Rey Mysterio has revived himself after his feud with Brock Lesnar. Despite losing to Lesnar at Survivor Series, Mysterio made a statement and won the US Championship two weeks ago on RAW. However, the reigning United States Champion has a big task this week, as he will put the title on the line against AJ Styles, who will receive his rematch.

After turning face, Randy Orton has been impressive and he interfered the match between Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles last week, which helped Mysterio take home the gold. While it was likely the beginning of a feud between Styles and Orton, the two developed the rivalry more last week, attacking each other on different occasions. With that in mind, Orton could influence the outcome of the United States Championship match again this week.

Being a heel, Styles is likely to receive help from Gallows and Anderson, who have assisted 'The Phenomenal One' in winning several big matches. 'The Viper' could be the one to prevent Gallows and Anderson from getting involved in the US Championship match, and he might even help Mysterio retain the belt.

