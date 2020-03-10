3 things WWE could have done differently on RAW after Elimination Chamber

The Monday Night Messiah stands tall

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

This week's WWE RAW marked the beginning of The Road to WrestleMania 36, and one has to say that it wasn't a particularly great episode. The show started with Becky Lynch cutting a solid promo before Rey Mysterio picked up a win against Angel Garza.

Bobby Lashley defeated Zack Ryder, while Drew McIntyre got the better of Erick Rowan. Furthermore, The Kabuki Warriors picked up a win over Natalya and Liv Morgan before AJ Styles cut a personal promo against The Undertaker.

Riddick Moss retained the 24/7 Championship against Cedric Alexander, while Edge returned and attacked both MVP and Randy Orton. The main event saw two separate matches - first Aleister Black took on Seth Rollins in a singles match, which soon ended in a DQ after Black was attacked by Rollins and his team.

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders came out to save the Dutchman from the heels, which set-up a multi-man tag team match. The bout ended with Team Rollins picking up the win before Kevin Owens hit a few stunners on AOP and Buddy Murphy, but the Prizefighter was put down by the Monday Night Messiah, thanks to three Curb Stomps.

In this article, we are going to suggest three things WWE could have done differently.

#3 Bobby Lashley's pointless match

Bobby Lashley is a Superstar who just doesn't seem to get a good storyline. His feud with Rusev is done and dusted, but The All-Mighty has been having some pointless matches on RAW.

This week, he defeated Zack Ryder in a filler contest, when he could easily have faced someone like Rey Mysterio and built a potential feud. Mysterio, quite similarly, hasn't been involved in many concrete feuds, as he has been facing his Mexican compatriots for far too long.

Advertisement

The fans would love to see a feud between Lashley and Mysterio, but that doesn't seem to be happening at the moment.

#2 Aleister Black's match and segment

Even though The Undertaker helped Aleister Black against AJ Styles, it was a huge win for the Dutch Destroyer. This week, the fans expected something big for Aleister Black, but his segment and match with Seth Rollins disappointed.

The idea of Black joining the Monday Night Messiah's group was tempting but when the Dutchman rejected that idea and challenged Rollins to a match, I thought we would witness an absolute classic. Hence, one can understand the disappointment when the match ended most predictably in a DQ finish.

Instead of this, the match should have gone on for some time before ending with a result.

#1 Kevin Owens not standing tall

Kevin Owens is engaged in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins, and this week The Monday Night Messiah stood tall on two separate occasions, which is something that could have been done differently.

I liked the way Rollins, AOP, and Buddy Murphy welcomed Owens to the show, but at the end when The Prizefighter hit a couple of stunners on Rollins' team, it would have been better if he stood tall and ended the show by taking out Rollins. However, the ending left a sour taste.