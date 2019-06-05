3 things WWE did this week to secretly hint the end of brand split (4th and 5th June 2019)

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.27K // 05 Jun 2019, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will this current version of the brand split be coming to an end soon?

It has hardly been 3 years since WWE brought back the brand split and divided their main roster into two. The blue brand, SmackDown, was moved from Friday to air live on Tuesday nights with fresh faces and fresh feuds. In the first year of the brand split, we witnessed some exciting rivalries on SmackDown Live, with the feuds featuring Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles and John Cena topping the list.

In 2016, WWE announced that WWE Survivor Series will be the only night of the year where RAW and SmackDown Live will collide in head to head competition but Vince McMahon recently introduced the Wild Card rule which has effectively changed the narrative.

Also Read - 5 superstars who joined SmackDown Live in 2016 and have never changed brands since

The same superstars are appearing on both the shows and it seems like 2015-16 all over again. In this article, I present 3 things WWE did to give the fans an indication that the brand split will end soon -

#3 SIX Wild Cards appear on RAW

Has Vince McMahon forgotten the rules that he made?

Vince McMahon had stated that any 4 superstars of either brand will be invited to the opposite brand under the Wild Card rule every week.

But, on this week's RAW episode, we had Roman Reigns, Lars Sullivan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton - a total 6 Wild Cards on RAW. Also, the entire focus of both RAW and SmackDown Live is on the feud between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon. Last week, eight SmackDown Live superstars had appeared on RAW.

Also Read - 7 WWE Superstars who joined RAW in 2016 and have never switched brands ever since

Thus, it looks like WWE has completely given up on the brand split and now wants the same bunch of superstars to appear on both weekly episodes.

.@shanemcmahon made a definitive statement in his rivalry with @WWERomanReigns... when he and his allies VICIOUSLY ASSAULTED #TheBigDog on today’s #RAW. https://t.co/22hM6igHMs — WWE (@WWEIndia) June 4, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT