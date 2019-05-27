5 superstars who joined SmackDown Live in 2016 and have never changed brands since

Luke Harper and Randy Orton have never moved in the Superstar Shakeup

WWE re-introduced the brand split in July, 2016 in order to freshen things up and raise the viewership of their 'B' show. SmackDown went from being a taped show to a live show which helped the show in gaining more viewers. WWE organized a draft so as to allow both the shows to pick the best of the superstars.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were the first picks of RAW and SmackDown Live respectively. Both the shows had a fantastic roster but the writers tried to shake things up once in an year by the Superstar Shakeup.

In the Superstar Shakeup, any superstar can switch brands and in the 3 years of Superstar Shakeup, almost all the superstars have changed their brand at least once. But, there are a few exceptions to this list.

In this article, we will have a look at the 5 superstars who have been on SmackDown Live since 2016...

#5 Aiden English

Aiden English is still assigned to the SmackDown roster

Aiden English joined SmackDown as a part of the tag team, the Vaudevillians. However, his tag team partner Simon Gotch was released by WWE as the Vaudevillians gimmick came to an end. English became a singles superstar soon but he was always directionless.

He aligned himself with Rusev and formed Rusev Day next, only to turn heel on the Bulgarian Brute. WWE had spiced up the SmackDown show by involving Lana in the mix but Rusev squashed English in a singles match to end that feud.

Though the Drama King has now become a commentator of 205 Live, he is officially a part of SmackDown roster as per WWE's website. The Picasso of Pain has never been drafted to RAW since he became a part of the blue brand in 2016.

