3 things WWE got right at WrestleMania 35 and 2 things they got wrong

4095 days after his debut on ECW in 2008, Kofi Kingston now holds the WWE Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 35 is in the history books, and the reviews it seems are glowing.

The biggest show of the year, the pay per view has been already been heralded by some as the best Mania of this decade after the company made the right call for several matches.

From Kofi Kingston's 4000+ day odyssey culminating in his huge title win to The Man Becky Lynch showing why she is the most popular star of today, Mania 35 will clearly be show fans will look back on fondly for years to come.

But for all the success that last night's event had, there were some pitfalls along the way during the colossal running time.

Here are three things that WWE got spot-on at last night's event, as well as two things that could've been that bit better.

#3. Got it right: Shocking opener

Rollins dethroned the Beast for the second time at WrestleMania, in the show's opener.

They always say that you don't get a second chance to make a first impression, and WrestleMania 35 certainly made a great first impression.

Starting off with Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan, the pair were interrupted by Paul Heyman, who demanded that the Universal title match would go on first if it wasn't to go on last.

In a short, high-octane match, Lesnar and Rollins immediately got fans pumped up, though it was Rollins who emerged the victor.

Using a low-blow and three Curb Stomps to capture the Universal title, no-one can claim that the new Champion fought fair, but after the Beast's sporadic appearances with the gold, it seems the end justifies the means.

With Lesnar's reign now reserved for the history books, tonight we begin the era of the Architect.

