3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (April 22nd, 2019)

AJ Styles went through some of Monday Night RAW's very best stars to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship at Money in the Bank

The first episode of WWE RAW after the 2019 Superstar Shakeup is in the history books, and this is clearly a new era of the red brand.

With the Universal Championship once again a fixture of the show, six of RAW's top stars tried to make their claim to facing Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, though only one emerged victoriously.

A couple of name changes and some late shakeup brand switches from SmackDown made this a memorable night, though this week's episode did have some pitfalls along the way.

Here are three things WWE got right on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, as well as two things that could have turned out a whole lot better.

#3: Got it right: New characters emerge

Wyatt returned to RAW this week, as what can only be described as an evil Mr. Rogers.

I know that a lot of fans have instantly given up on the new Bray Wyatt character, but I think this new look has some potential.

Appearing as a pastiche of various children's shows, Wyatt emerged from the 'Firefly Fun House', much different than his old persona.

Though he may not be speaking in riddles or summoning demons, Wyatt is still creepy, and at least the company is doing something with him.

Lest we forget the past year, where the Eater of Worlds was barely used, and spent the majority of his time on the bench.

Wyatt wasn't the only Superstar to get re-packaged this week, as Bobby Roode changed to Robert Roode, now sporting a thick, Rick Rude-esque moustache, and got a big win over Ricochet.

