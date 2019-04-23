×
WWE RAW Results April 22nd 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Feature
5.89K   //    23 Apr 2019, 08:35 IST

Who will face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank?
Who will face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank?

Triple H kicked off the show and Seth Rollins interrupted him before he could say a word. They celebrated Rollins' win at WrestleMania and dissed Brock Lesnar for a little bit; Hunter even called him a bucket head. Triple H announced that the best of RAW will face each other in two triple threat matches and the winners of the two matches will face each other in the main event. The winner of the final match will then go on to face Rollins at Money in the Bank for the Universal title.

Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Baron Corbin and finally AJ Styles came out to make their presence felt on RAW and most importantly claim the six openings in the two matches that would determine Rollins' next challenger.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe wiped out both opponents with one move!
Samoa Joe wiped out both opponents with one move!

Joe tried taking out Mysterio early on and went after AJ but Mysterio came back in with a counter before engaging with Styles. The two managed to send Joe out of the ring and the match went on as AJ dominated Mysterio with a series of moves leading up to a backbreaker. AJ tried for a Styles Clash but Rey turned it around.

Samoa Joe got back in and Superplexed both opponents off the top rope before getting a near fall on Styles. Mysterio set Joe up and hit the 619 but Styles hit him with the Styles Clash on top of Joe and pinned the US champion for the three-count.

Result: AJ Styles def. Samoa Joe & Rey Mysterio

Naomi was out next to face Billie Kay and the announcer accidentally called her Peyton BIllie Kay. They trashed on Naomi saying that her tag team partner 'said no to the glow'.

