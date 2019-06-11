3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (June 10th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.66K // 11 Jun 2019, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn felt the wrath of Seth Rollins during last night's show after serving as Special Guest Referee.

Another episode of Monday Night RAW is behind us, as the fallout from a huge Super Showdown event in Jeddah is still being felt.

At the event, fans saw legends collide, huge title matches and even an appearance by Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar.

Last night's show certainly had a lot going on also, including a huge title change, as well as R-Truth somehow escaping still the WWE 24/7 Champion.

But not everything about the latest edition of RAW was great.

Here are three things the WWE got spot-on during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as well as two things that could have been a whole lot better.

#3 Got it right: Addressing Super Showdown

Shane McMahon celebrated his huge victory over Roman Reigns during this week's show.

When the WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble ended with Braun Strowman winning the 50-Man titular match, it was a big deal in Jeddah.

And yet, the next week on RAW, neither Strowman's win or the Pay Per View were barely mentioned, as it seemed the company wanted to distance itself from the controversial event.

This week on RAW though, WWE embraced their recent Super Showdown PPV and directly addressed it several times during the broadcast.

Advertisement

There was Paul Heyman, who spoke about his botch that seemingly cost Brock Lesnar his third Universal title, as well as Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, who reveled in the Best in the World's victory over Roman Reigns.

With many fans allegedly boycotting the Saudi shows, it's a smart move for WWE to keep fans inform and show some cohesiveness in their narrative between shows.

1 / 5 NEXT