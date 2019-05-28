3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (May 27th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.46K // 28 May 2019, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler sent a clear message to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with a Steel Chair and Xavier Woods.

Another edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is in the books, as the company dealt with the backlash of the much-beloved All Elite Wrestling event: Double or Nothing.

Putting the new budding promotion aside though, the WWE this week continued to deal with the fallout from their Money in the Bank event, whilst also building to their next major event: Super ShowDown.

The third show as part of the company's decade long deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event has already been marred in controversy, with several top stars refusing to appear, though is shaping up nicely with some epic matches planned.

Here are three things WWE got spot on during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as well as two things they did that could have been a whole lot better.

#3: Got it right: Mid-card spectacular

Ricochet and Cesaro had a show-stealing match on this week's RAW.

In a three-hour show, it's often difficult to stand out, but on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Cesaro and Ricochet certainly stole the show.

Despite still being battered and bruised following Money in the Bank, Ricochet gave his all against the Swiss Superman, who is continuing strong following his split with The Bar partner Sheamus.

And though it was Cesaro who got the win last week, Ricochet was able to fight back this time, getting a win over the former Tag Team and US Champion, in what is becoming quite the rivalry in the mid-card.

If this continues, both men could be moving up the card soon, and for Cesaro (a Superstar fans have clamored for in support for years), entering the main event scene couldn't come soon enough.

1 / 5 NEXT