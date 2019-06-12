3 things WWE got right on this week's SmackDown and 2 things they got wrong (June 11, 2019)

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston leveled Dolph Ziggler ahead of their Steel Cage rematch.

This week's WWE SmackDown Live is in the history books and the show was a truly action-packed two hours.

With Super ShowDown now behind us, the company looks to build to their next big show, WWE Stomping Grounds, which will take place in less than two weeks in Washington.

This week's show saw a continuation of many major moments from RAW the night prior, as well as some strong story development ahead of the pay per view.

But not everything went perfectly during the blue brand's episode.

Here are three things WWE got spot on during this week's SmackDown as well as two things that could've been a whole lot better.

#3 Got it right: Bliss continues her manipulation

Cross was full of Scottish fire after being tricked by her 'friend' Alexa Bliss.

If you would have said three months ago that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross would be a bonafide tag team in WWE, you would have been laughed straight out the door.

And yet, here we are, with Cross and Bliss working together, though it's clear that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is pulling the strings.

This week, Bliss continued her manipulation of Cross, telling the Scottish Superstar that SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had been saying hurtful things about her.

The most un-Bayley thing to do, Cross still believed her 'friend' and took her frustrations out on the Huggable one but did not win their match.

If nothing else, Cross did wear Bayley down, playing right into Alexa's hands as she hopes to become a three-time champion of the Blue brand at Stomping Grounds.

This story has really come together nicely and I look forward to the inevitable break-up and feud for the two diminutive stars.

