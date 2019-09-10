3 Things WWE hinted at on RAW this week (9 September 2019)

Strowman and Rollins on RAW

The Madison Square Garden hosted the RAW before Clash of Champions, and we witnessed an entertaining episode this week. With the appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the sold out crowd was loud throughout the show.

The company already announced three matches for the show this week, and each of them was impressive. The highly-anticipated women's tag team match was one of the best bouts of the night with the four horsewomen showing their proficiency in the ring. After his in-ring return, Rey Mysterio produced an incredible match with Gran Metalik, as the Master of the 619 former was victorious.

The non-title match between Cedric Alexander and AJ Styles ended in disqualification when The OC interfered. Baron Corbin, on the other hand, reached the final of the King of the Ring tournament, defeating Samoa Joe and Ricochet.

Without further adieu, let's discuss four things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#3 Cedric Alexander will get a title shot

Every title will be on the line at Clash of Champions, including the United States Championship. However, the match is not confirmed yet, even after RAW this week. While AJ Styles' challenger is not official yet, the show certainly made clear who could face the Phenomenal One at Clash of Champions.

Cedric Alexander, who lost in the second round of King of the Ring last week, was attacked by The OC prior to his match against Baron Corbin. As a result, the former Cruiserweight Champion faced AJ Styles in a non-title match on the Red Brand. Due to the interruption from The OC, the match didn't have a clear outcome. The Viking Raiders came out to help Cedric Alexander.

Following the match, Cedric and Styles met each other again in the main event of the night. Cedric won the ten-man tag team match for his team, pinning Styles. Considering the storyline between Styles and Cedric, the latter seems like the clear challenger for the US Title.

