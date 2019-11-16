3 Things WWE hinted on SmackDown (15 November 2019)

King Corbin brought a mascot on SmackDown

Since moving to FOX, SmackDown has been delivering good shows every week, and it wasn't different this week. The second last episode before Survivor Series had several spectacular matches with another NXT invasion.

The Universal Championship, the primary world title on the Blue Brand, got a new colour, as Bray Wyatt introduced a blue Universal Title.

Moreover, Bray Wyatt got his opponent for Survivor Series, where The Fiend will face Daniel Bryan, putting the Universal Championship on the line.

The Undisputed Era made their presence felt on SmackDown again, interrupting the tag team rematch between The Revival and The New Day.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode lost the opportunity of representing SmackDown at Survivor Series as they were beaten by Ali and Shorty G. Led by Rhea Ripley, the NXT Women's Team lost to the SmackDown Women's Team in an eight-woman tag team match.

While it was an action-packed episode, the fans might have missed some hints WWE dropped this week. Let's talk about three things WWE hinted this week.

#3 The Revival will get a title shot in the future

The Revival, who lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to the New Day last week, had a rematch on the Blue Brand this week. Similar to the last bout, they were expected to offer a stupendous match, but the match ended in a no contest, owing to interference from The Undisputed Era.

The Revival were supposed to face The Undisputed Era and The Viking Raiders at Survivor Series, but it changed last week, with The New Day's victory over The Revival. Heading to the pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston and Big E will represent the tag team division of SmackDown. Given The New Day are a seven-time Tag Team Champions, they have a bright chance of winning the match at Survivor Series.

Since the match ended in a no contest, the feud between The Revival and the New Day should extend. Hence, The Revival should get another title shot again after Survivor Series.

