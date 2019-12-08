3 things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week (6 December 2019)

It was a great show

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

As TLC is merely a week away, WWE was expected to confirm a couple of matches this week, and it happened on SmackDown. Three new matches were announced for pay-per-view on the Blue Brand.

Attacked by The Fiend last week, Daniel Bryan was missing from SmackDown this week. Bray Wyatt, however, assaulted The Miz, who has been part of this rivalry as well, and the two men will take on each other in a non-title match at TLC. Defeating three other tag teams to be crowned #1 Contender, The Revival will take on The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at TLC. Alexa Bliss beat Mandy Rose in a singles match, while Sasha Banks and Bayley ambushed Lacey Evans, for her action last week. King Corbin kept his promise, humiliating Roman Reigns at the end of the show.

In this article, we discuss three things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week.

#3 Lacey Evans is a babyface now

Lacey Evans began a feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley last week, confronting and attacking The Boss. After making a strong statement, The Sassy Southern Belle locked horns with a local wrestler this week, earning an easy win, but she was confronted by Sasha Banks, who was knocked out by a Woman's Right in their previous face-off.

Evans hinted a face turn this week, as she took pride in her army background, and the fans were cheering for The Sassy Southern Belle. Both Banks and Bayley are heels, and it makes sense for Evans to turn face.

After facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title, Evans is likely to challenge the most prestigious women's title of the Blue brand as well. However, Banks could be a major obstacle for Evans before she gets a title shot. With the build-up of the rivalry, Evans could face Banks at TLC and a victory could earn her a title shot at Royal Rumble.

