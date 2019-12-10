3 things WWE hinted on the RAW before TLC (9 December 2019)

It was a great show

From a major heel turn to two title matches, RAW delivered one hell of a show this week, before heading to TLC. Moreover, a couple of new matches were announced for TLC, including a title match.

Seth Rollins, who teased a heel turn in the past two episodes of RAW, finally turned a bad guy, joining hands with AoP and ambushing Kevin Owens in the backstage area. The Viking Raiders retained the RAW Tag Team Titles, beating The Street Profits, while Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy, and Humberto Carrillo pinned Andrade.

Even though Rusev didn't sign the divorce paper, he challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at TLC. Becky Lynch faced The Kabuki Warriors in a Handicap match, but the match ended in disqualification. Rey Mysterio defended the US Title successfully against AJ Styles, owing to an assist from Randy Orton.

In this article, we will talk about three things WWE hinted on RAW this week.

#3 Zelina Vega and Andrade might split up

Arriving on RAW in the last draft, Andrade has built momentum, keeping a winning streak for nearly two months. It, however, came to an end this week, as Andrade suffered a defeat against Humberto Carrillo, hinting at a feasible new feud.

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo, two prominent in-ring performers of the Red Brand, produced one of the best matches on the night, showing their proficiency in the ring. With some high-flying maneuvers, the match looked close, and Andrade was eager to continue the winning run, but a distraction cost him the match. As Zelina Vega came to the ringside, Andrade accidentally hit her, allowing Carrillo taking advantage of the distraction to pin him.

The former NXT Champion was furious after the match, and he held Vega responsible for the loss. The disagreement between Andrade and his manager certainly hinted a possible split, which could happen in the next few weeks. Vega is not only Andrade's manager on the main roster but also managed him on NXT, where they were inseparable together. It will be interesting to see how Andrade moves forward if WWE breaks up the duo.

