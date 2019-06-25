3 Things WWE is doing right, and 3 Things they might need to change.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds.

The WWE is facing challenges on all fronts for its global supremacy, from old foes like Impact and NJPW to All Elite Wrestling. Here are three things they are getting right, and three they might want to change.

Stomping Grounds is in the history books, and while the event had a few snafus -- including an AEW chant during the main event pitting Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin for the Universal title -- it was generally well received by the WWE universe.

Things have gotten more complicated for WWE in the past year. At one point the unquestioned dominant pro wrestling force in North America, the venerable promotion has a whole slew of challengers for its market share.

For many years, New Japan Pro Wrestling has been an unofficial ally of the WWE. In recent years, however, NJPW has been trying to increase its footprint in the North American wrestling market. Ring of Honor continues to feed its niche audience, and of course, no one can deny that All Elite Wrestling is a major player on the scene.

With all of these new challengers, the WWE now must take a hard look at its operations and try to ascertain what needs to stay the same--and what might need to be changed.

Here are three things the WWE is doing right, and three things they might want to consider changing.

#1 Doing right: Kofi Kingston's main event push

Kofi Kingston has been a crowd pleasing WWE Champion.

Kofi Kingston is one of the longest tenured WWE superstars on the active roster.

The Ghanian immigrant was snatched up by WWE with only one year of experience on the independent circuit under his belt. In 2006, Kofi started wrestling for WWE under a Jamaican gimmick.

He went on an undefeated streak for a time, but then his career got bogged down in the mid-card. Despite being one of the most gifted athletes on the WWE roster--and having tons of breathtaking highlight reel moments -- Kofi didn't seem to be able to do better than IC, US, or tag team champion.

But then he was booked into the Elimination Chamber after Ali's injury, and a one night push became a full-time championship reign. The fans love Kofi as champion, and he is a new face in the title picture that freshens up the main event scene.

Bravo to WWE for listening to their fans on this one.

