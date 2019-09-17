3 Things WWE made clear on RAW (16th September 2019)

The Fiend attacked Kane

The expectations are always sky-high from the WWE RAW after a pay-per-view, and it wasn't different this time. We were witness to a great show this week, with some impressive segments that were enjoyable throughout the show.

The Red Brand was all about Bray Wyatt this week. With his alter ego The Fiend, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt a number of times on RAW. An interesting storyline began when The Street Profits hosted the Gender Reveal Party for Maria Kanellis. Former US Champion Rusev made his return as he decimated Maria's husband, Mike Kanellis on the back of a strong storyline.

Moreover, Kane's appearance was one of the highlights of RAW this week as he was the latest victim to fall prey to The Fiend's vicious attacks as the storylines continued to gradually progress towards Hell in a Cell next month.

Overall, the show was of top-class quality and here we discuss three things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#3 Cedric Alexander will continue his feud with AJ Styles

Cedric Alexander had a difficult night at Clash of Champions, where he was comprehensively beaten by the US Champion, AJ Styles. The two men crossed paths again in a six-man tag team match on RAW as Cedric teamed up with Viking Raisers to take on The OC.

Yet again, The Phenomenal One picked up a win for his team, pinning Cedric Alexander and from this, one thing became clear that the rivalry between Cedric and Styles is far from over, and Cedric will get another title shot.

Since the feud didn't get the time to develop the storyline before the Clash of Champions, the buildup could be better for a rematch. The former Cruiserweight Champion is one of the best high-flyers of the company, and he has the potential of producing outstanding matches with The Phenomenal One.

Styles and Cedric failed to deliver a high-quality match at Clash of Champions and could be in line for a massive fued in the coming weeks.

