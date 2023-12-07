3 things WWE potentially confirmed on RAW this week

While WWE's booking in the latter stages of the year tends to be relatively slow and insignificant, given that they usually step into another gear when the new year and the road to WrestleMania begins, the company is still looking to put out compelling storylines at the end of 2023.

Although many fans' questions were answered this Monday on RAW, plenty was left to be discussed.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at three things that will take place on the red brand next Monday night.

#3. The Warrior replaces The Punisher

Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames last month, Damian Priest declared himself as the leader of The Judgment Day, even though the faction has always said that they are a group of equals.

This clearly struck a nerve with the rest of his teammates, with Senor Money in the Bank now seemingly on the fringes of the faction.

With Priest possibly on his way out of Judgment Day, a man who could more than fill his shoes is the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion teamed with Judgment Day at WarGames but has since gone on to say that he is not a permanent member of the team.

Despite this, Judgment Day told Priest this past Monday that they are not allowed to go after McIntyre, which left Damian quite upset. Therefore, if Mr Money in the Bank attacks the Scotsman next week, Drew may take his spot in the faction moving forward.

#2. The Second City Saint will join WWE's red brand

Arguably, the biggest moment in WWE this year occurred just a few weeks ago when CM Punk made his shocking and triumphant return to WWE. This was Punk's first appearance in the company in just under a decade.

Since then, Punk has made one showing on RAW where he delivered a heartfelt promo to the fans, stating that he is now back where he belongs.

Punk's return has been a hot topic in the industry, with his former AEW colleague Chris Jericho commenting on the Straight Edge Star's comeback while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast.

"I mean it doesn’t surprise me. It’s the Vince attitude like if you can make money with somebody then you bring them back. He brought back the nWo, he brought Bischoff in. And Vince isn’t in charge. But Triple H learned from Vince once again and the fans – keeping the fans entertained and happy – man look, he came back and it was the highest viewed social media segment that they’ve ever had. So right out of the gate, it was a benefit to them. So it didn’t surprise me," said Jericho. [H/T TJRWrestling]

CM Punk is set to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday. However, the following Monday, Adam Pearce is looking to offer him a contract to be a permanent member on Monday Night RAW.

Given his history on the red brand, do not be surprised to see Punk join the RAW roster.

#1. Becky Lynch takes on an old foe

Since 2018, Becky Lynch has been positioned as one of the biggest stars in all of WWE. Arguably, her star-making moment took place on the November 12, 2018, episode of RAW, where she was accidentally punched, causing her nose to break and her face covered in blood.

This image would become one of the most iconic photos in WWE history and would propel Becky to where she is today.

During an interview with Katie Hannon Upfront, Becky Lynch looked back on the night she took a punch right to the face on RAW:

"I remember like taking that punch and going, 'Oh, no.' And then it all goes black with little parts interspersed here and there. And so, I kind of got up and I remembered what I was supposed to do, but my face was just covered in blood. And I rolled out because I had to get a chair and I remember seeing like trainers coming up to me and like somebody giving me a towel and wiping my face and throwing it back at them and then like grabbing the chair and then I don’t really remember."

The person who punched her was Nia Jax, and after her recent return to the company, creative has looked to pit the two stars against one another.

This past Monday on RAW, The Man came down to the ring after Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler. However, after Lynch got into the ring, the irresistible force exited.

With their business far from over, fans may potentially see them face off next Monday on the red brand as they look to settle their issues with one another.

