"Where am I?" - Becky Lynch reveals she has no recollection of one of her most iconic WWE moments

Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch recently disclosed that she has no recollection of one of the most iconic moments of her WWE career.

Ahead of her scheduled Survivor Series Champion vs. Champion match against Ronda Rousey in 2018, Becky Lynch led a SmackDown invasion of RAW. As the SmackDown and RAW female superstars brawled inside the ring, Lynch received a legit punch to the face from Nia Jax. The Man suffered a broken nose and a concussion. However, she finished the segment, which became an iconic moment in her career.

In a recent interview with Upfront with Katie Hannon, Lynch disclosed that she has no recollection of what happened after Jax punched her.

"I remember like taking that punch and going, 'Oh, no.' And then it all goes black with little parts interspersed here and there. And so, I kind of got up and I remembered what I was supposed to do, but my face was just covered in blood. And I rolled out because I had to get a chair and I remember seeing like trainers coming up to me and like somebody giving me a towel and wiping my face and throwing it back at them and then like grabbing the chair and then I don't really remember," she said.

The Man recalled that she somehow hit all her marks. However, she had no idea where she was when she went backstage.

"But I do have images of me standing on top of the (...) because I hit all my marks, and then I ended up standing on top of the arena with the crowd going crazy and me acting like a bada** with my face covered in blood. And it ended up being one of those, for a lack of a better term, an iconic image in wrestling that I have absolutely no recollection of, really. I remember like walking out through the doors and meeting the security being like, 'Where am I?'" Lynch added. [23:21 - 24:31]

Becky Lynch and Lita will defend their title next week on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defeated Damage CTRL to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new number-one contenders for the titles after defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY last on this week's RAW.

Next week, The Man and her WWE Hall of Famer partner will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Morgan and Rodriguez.

