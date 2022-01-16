3 things WWE Universe should be grateful for

Pro-wrestling is an art that binds people together. Followers of this sport have a unique passion. WWE fans, in particular, share an emotional bond with the Vince McMahon-led promotion.

They never refrain from criticizing the product because they want it to stay at the top. WWE holds a special place in the fans' hearts as it has filled so many childhoods with unforgettable memories.

But sometimes, while trying to nitpick every little detail, we forget to appreciate the good things. We often tend to realize the value of a moment much later after it has happened.

Recently, there have been several remarkable moments, which might have never taken place. In this article, let's look at three decisions/moments fans should be grateful for.

#3. Drew McIntyre wasn't initially booked as a dominant force.

When Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2018, fans were delighted. With an improved physique and confident personality, McIntyre became a popular figure. The WWE Universe wanted The Scottish Warrior to get a huge push right away.

However, that didn't happen. Instead, Drew was booked as a guy who always came up short. His matches with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman portrayed him as someone who couldn't back his words with action. Ultimately, Drew reached a point where his character became irreparable.

That's when he turned babyface and got a new career direction. He began picking up momentum by running through RAW's mid-card division. A dominant Royal Rumble win meant Drew was ready to feud with guys like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

The initial underwhelming years paved the way for Drew McIntyre's permanent entry into the main-event picture. Because of the setbacks he suffered, fans were able to resonate with The Scottish Warrior. He earned the compassion and support of the people by overcoming the odds.

One could argue that The Scotsman might not have been as successful as a heel as he is as a babyface. He's now considered to be at the same level as Roman, which speaks volumes about his stature in the company.

#2. Bobby Lashley was kept away from Brock Lesnar for years.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is a match fan who waited for a very long time. When The Almighty came back to WWE, the first thing on everyone's mind was whether he would collide with Lesnar.

It is now 2022, and fans are yet to witness that bout. Luckily, their patience will get rewarded when Lashley challenges the Beast at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

People have shown discontent with WWE not booking this dream bout. But if we look at the bigger picture, Vince McMahon's decision to keep these two powerhouses apart was the right one.

In 2018, WWE had a chance to make Lashley the No.1 contender for Brock's Universal Championship. However, they didn't do that as Lashley wasn't ready to fight the Beast at the time. He had just returned to WWE after almost a decade and it would have been too soon for him to challenge Lesnar.

It was only in 2020 that Lashley began gaining some actual momentum. His alliance with MVP proved to be a masterstroke, as he finally became that monstrous powerhouse he was always destined to be. If the 2019 version of Lashley had come in front of Lesnar, the latter would have destroyed him with ease.

When this "new" Lashley goes up against The Beast at Royal Rumble, it will lead to a fair and square battle. Being in the best phase of their careers, the two would look to decimate each other. It is difficult to predict the outcome of this battle, which is an exciting aspect for the audience.

#1. Edge's WWE return happened before the pandemic.

The pandemic hit the wrestling industry last year in the worst way possible. Many promotions had to cancel upcoming shows. WWE and AEW had to shift to a no-crowd environment. Everyone realized how invaluable fans are to wrestling.

While people got deprived of many great moments, they were fortunate enough to witness one unforgettable return. We're talking about Edge here, who made his epic comeback at Royal Rumble 2020.

It was a beautiful visual for the admirers of the Ultimate Opportunist, who bid him a heartbreaking farewell in 2011. They couldn't believe their childhood hero was performing again in a wrestling ring.

Looking back, it seems like we were really lucky to get this magical moment before WWE had to shift to the Performance Center. If the pandemic had started a month earlier, we would've never witnessed one of the greatest returns of all time.

