3 Things WWE WrestleMania XL Night 1 subtly told us about Night 2

WWE WrestleMania XL Night 1 was an epic night full of amazing dream matches, glorious debuts, and emotional title changes. Rhea Ripley survived Becky Lynch's best efforts to retain the Women's World Championship, but her Judgment Day counterparts were not so fortunate. Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles to A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth, the latter to a huge pop.

The night picked up as Jade Cargill and Andrade El Idolo triumphed on their WrestleMania debuts, and Jey Uso finally put down his brother Jimmy. The night's highlights were arguably Sami Zayn ending Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign and The Rock making the difference for The Bloodline in the magnificent main event tag team clash.

Fans eagerly await Night Two, which promises even bigger stakes and drama. No one but Triple H and his team knows what's in store on Sunday night, but a keen look at Saturday's events brings up some intriguing clues.

Here are three things WWE may have subtly told us about WrestleMania XL Night Two from the events of Night One.

#3 Seth Rollins might be losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2

Expand Tweet

There was a fair amount of debate throughout WWE WrestleMania XL week regarding who would be pinned in the main event of Night One. There were reasons for the four men to end up with their shoulders on the mat, each with a different outcome. In the end, Cody Rhodes did the honors, getting pinned by The Rock at the end of the night.

This subtly signaled several things, including Seth Rollins' potential fate on Night Two. The Visionary not taking the pin could be a sign that he will be dethroned by Drew McIntyre on Sunday. With a Night Two loss in the plans for The Visionary, the company may have had The American Nightmare take the pin to protect the former from suffering two pinfalls in consecutive nights.

#2: The Rock and Roman Reigns might fall out on WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns prevailed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL Night 1, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the duo. The Tribal Chief and Final Boss had rough patches in the huge tag team bout that could spell trouble for their alliance on Night 2.

Mid-way through the match, The Head of the Table attempted to spear Cody Rhodes but ended up ramming into The Brahma Bull by mistake, almost costing them the match. Later on, as Reigns tagged in The People's Champion, there was a hint of hesitation and resentment in the latter's demeanor.

Could this come into play on Night Two, causing The Great One to cost his cousin the Undisputed championship? Don't rule it out!

#1: Cody Rhodes' story is ending on WWE WrestleMania XL Night 2, one way or another

Expand Tweet

Thanks to The Rock, Cody Rhodes was pinned for the third time since returning to WWE on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare thus faces gigantic odds on Night Two as he takes his last shot at dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal champion under Bloodline rules.

How that match will end is anyone's guess, but one thing is sure: Rhodes' current two-year story with The Tribal Chief ends on Sunday. If he wins, it will be a happy ending that completes the quest his father began over 45 years ago.

If he loses, getting pinned twice in two nights, his momentum is severely damaged, and he has to wait until Reigns is dethroned to challenge for the title again.

Given that The American Nightmare is the promotion's top babyface, it's hard to see him getting pinned twice in a row and losing enormous momentum. The smart money is on Cody Rhodes to finally dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

