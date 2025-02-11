3-time champion to quit NXT after WWE Vengeance Day 2025? Chances explored

Before fans witness the Elimination Chamber PLE, they will be treated to WWE Vengeance Day this weekend. Many rising stars will be present, and champions of the developmental brand will defend their titles. With this in mind, any and every surprise can be expected.

WWE Vengeance Day will take place on February 15, 2025, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. Three matches are currently announced for the upcoming event. One match will see Giulia defend the NXT Women's Championship against Bayley and three-time WWE champion Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat affair. The Prodigy is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

If Perez fails to win at Vengeance Day, she may announce in the following episode of the black and silver brand that she has decided to quit the brand. The 23-year-old may claim that she is bigger than the Tuesday Night Show anyway and is ready to battle top stars on the main roster.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion has already proven herself on the developmental brand. She has already defeated top stars like Giulia (in their first meeting), Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, and more.

Also, Roxanne has shown that she is capable of being on the main roster at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she established a new record for the longest time spent in the 30-woman Battle Royal, breaking Bayley's record. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Which main roster stars, apart from Bayley, will be in action at WWE Vengeance Day?

As of this writing, three matches are currently announced for the February 15, 2025, PLE. While more can definitely be added en route to this weekend, the current lineup is promising.

Aside from Giulia, another female star who will defend her title at WWE Vengeance Day is Fallon Henley. The Women's North American Champion will defend her gold against the dominant Stephanie Vaquer.

Finally, the main roster stars, apart from Bayley, who will be in action this weekend, are Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. A-Town Down Under has been visiting the developmental brand in recent times. This weekend, Theory and Waller will compete against each other and NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Triple Threat Match. Although the main roster stars remain firm that there won't be any betrayals happening anytime soon, that may change this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the events unfold on the go-home edition of NXT ahead of the PLE.

