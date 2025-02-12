3-time Tag Team Champions to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025? Exploring potential hint

As WrestleMania 41 inches closer, so does the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. This year's ceremony already has Triple H as the first inductee, and it looks like he might soon be joined by legendary tag team Demolition.

Demolition worked in WWE (former WWF) from 1987 until 1991. Initial members included Ax (AKA Bill Eadie) and Smash (AKA Barry Darsow), but they were later joined by Crush (AKA Brian Adams). During their run in the Stamford-based promotion, they won the Tag Team Championships three times and from the looks of it, being part of the Hall of Fame might be their next accomplishment in the Stamford-based promotion.

It was recently noted that Demolition's profile, particularly Ax and Smash, was moved to the Alumni section of WWE. The section houses several former superstars and current Hall of Famers.

Demolition hasn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as they previously had issues with Vince McMahon and the company. In the mid-1990s, Ax filed a lawsuit for the rights of their tag team name but lost. In 2016, Ax and Smash were part of another class action lawsuit against the promotion, but the case was dismissed in 2018.

Is Demolition interested in being part of the WWE Hall of Fame?

A lot has changed in the Stamford-based promotion since Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO, among these changes is the company mending bridges with a couple of names, most notably CM Punk and Jesse Ventura. From the looks of it, Demolition might be next.

In a November 2024 appearance on Hitting the Turnbuckle, Ax noted that they were never against getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Still, there was a lot of politics involved before and circumstances may have changed this time around. He also shared that they were never on "Vince's like list," which is likely why they haven't been inducted yet since McMahon was the only one making decisions before.

Smash shared that they were invited to last year's WrestleMania and Hall of Fame and noted he was sure it was Triple H's idea. Unfortunately, the legendary tag team had to turn him down due to a previous commitment but said that it was a good sign.

It would be interesting to see if the three-time Tag Team Champions will be part of this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

