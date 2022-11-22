Kevin Nash wonders why legendary Tag Team Champions are yet to receive WWE Hall of Fame induction

Kevin Nash was surprised to acknowledge that the legendary Tag Team Champions Demolition has yet to receive a Hall of Fame induction.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Demolition was an extremely successful tag team comprising Ax, Smash, and Crush. The stable had the longest combined reign with the Tag Team Titles at 698 days until The Usos recently surpassed them, while their single reign record of 478 days was surpassed by The New Day.

Given the stats of the legendary tag team, Kevin Nash, on his Kliq This podcast called out for their Hall of Fame induction.

"They were all tough. Even a guy like Barry Darsow, just a sweetheart of a guy. Would hook your eye in a heartbeat. I mean, how is Demolition not in the Hall of Fame?" [H/T - Ringside News]

There were rumors that former CEO Vince McMahon wouldn't put Demolition in the WWE Hall of Fame because they were part of a class action lawsuit against WWE. In addition, they claimed that the federation did a poor job of taking care of its talent when they were injured, resulting in many premature retirements.

However, under Triple H's regime, the WWE Universe has witnessed changes with unique scenarios compared to McMahon. Hence, only time will tell if Demolition will have their place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kevin Nash opened up about crucial changes from WWF to WWE

The nWo co-founder recently revealed many changes that took place after the World Wrestling Federation switched to World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2002, WWF became WWE following its legal battle against the World Wildlife Fund.

For the reasons mentioned above, the company had to go public to pursue changes to help provide a more "viable stock option."

Nash, in another recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, mentioned:

"Once they took the 'F' out, once the WWF became WWE, and all of a sudden, man, it was just like they were working their way to becoming corporate. They were working their way to become public. They were trying to get public." [H/T - TJRWrestling]

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash @THEVinceRusso and myself winning yet another title. No punches were thrown or chairs thrown. Because we knew it was a work. Let's take a breath before we pass judgment on this weekends activity @THEVinceRusso and myself winning yet another title. No punches were thrown or chairs thrown. Because we knew it was a work. Let's take a breath before we pass judgment on this weekends activity https://t.co/OgDAuuFNrk

Kevin Nash talked about the changes in backstage practices wherein wrestlers had to stay back past midnight for rehearsals, and he wasn't fond of working late into the night.

Should Demolition be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes