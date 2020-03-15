3-Time United States Champion says Eric Bischoff shouldn't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the NWO

Booker T says that Eric Bischoff shouldn't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the NWO

Booker T is a 6-time world champion, a 3-time United States Champion and has a host of other titles along with being a WWE Hall of Famer.

On a recent episode of Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker was asked if he thought Eric Bischoff should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the NWO. Booker said that he had "nothing but good things" to say about Bischoff, adding that he had made sure that wrestlers got paid as well as football players.

However, Booker went on to discuss about how he felt about Bischoff being in the NWO:

On the other hand, I always thought when Eric Bischoff stopped running the company and became a star on the WCW show; I think that was the beginning of the end. I think there was no way he could actually manage or micromanage, you know, the company from that perspective. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Booker followed this by saying that he didn't believe that Bischoff should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the NWO.

You can check out a video from the Hall of Fame podcast below:

Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

ALSO READ: WWE Legend believes AJ Styles "is doing the job" at WrestleMania against The Undertaker