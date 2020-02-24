RAW Preview: 3-time World Champion to return and save Kevin Owens, Orton's next target a recently-retired Superstar? (February 24th, 2020)

An exciting episode awaits

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's been an interesting past week in WWE, with RAW having one of its comparatively weaker episodes. We say "comparative" because the quality of the show has drastically increased and this was only low by the newer standards.

Either way, the road to WrestleMania 36 has been building well and this week, it's the go-home show to WWE Super ShowDown.

While it isn't the strongest card, it could be a fun show and we expect WWE to wrap things up before the PPV on Thursday. The week is going to be packed, with RAW on Monday, NXT (and AEW) on Wednesday, Super ShowDown on Thursday, and SmackDown on Friday.

The only time we've gotten such packed weeks is during a Big 4 PPV weekend and although this doesn't have that feel, it's building towards the biggest one of them all. Without any further ado, let's jump right into this week's episode of RAW.

#5. Who is Randy Orton's next victim?

The end of the road?

Edge's return at the 2020 Royal Rumble seemed to trigger something within Randy Orton that prompted him to return to The Viper of old. He may have sent Edge back into retirement and Matt Hardy out of the company but the big question is who could be his next target.

Given how vast the roster is, he has a lot of options to choose from but is it a coincidence that he went after two Superstars well beyond their prime and in a weakened physical state? It certainly fits Orton's MO and we wouldn't be surprised to see him go after a recently-retired Superstar - MVP.

MVP has been backstage so don't be surprised to see him get assaulted.

1 / 5 NEXT