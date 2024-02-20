3-time WWE champion to get the Brock Lesnar treatment from 22 years ago on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE introduced NXT 2.0 in the fall of 2021 to find its next generation of superstars. The brand shifted from purely focusing on wrestling to helping up-and-coming stars build their characters along with their in-ring skills.

The company seems to be achieving success with Shawn Michaels running the developmental brand as they have already found many stars who can carry it in the coming years.

One of the biggest stars who graduated from the rebranded version of NXT is Bron Breakker. He got a big push and was made the face of NXT over the past three years, and recently, he signed with SmackDown.

The two-time NXT Champion had segments with legends like The Undertaker and John Cena during his time on the white and gold brand. The Undertaker put him over in a big way as he called him a "special talent", while Breakker got physical with Cena when the two crossed paths.

It seems like WWE will continue giving Breakker the special treatment on the main roster. He will probably receive a mega-push on SmackDown, just like Brock Lesnar did when the multi-time World Champion signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE is making a big deal out of Breakker's debut, as the company released an introduction video for him on their social media platforms, which was narrated by one of the most decorated managers in pro wrestling, Paul Heyman.

Heyman's involvement with Breakker could be another hint that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to give the current NXT Tag Team Champion the Brock Lesnar treatment from twenty-two years ago.

The Game could have the Breakker dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion at WrestleMania 40, or just book him as an unbeatable force in the mid-card before he challenges Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next year.

Bron Breakker reportedly joined the WWE main roster to replace Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker's Royal Rumble debut last month was one of the highlights of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He eliminated stars like Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Omos and Ivar from the match.

The NXT Tag Team Champion was reportedly not scheduled to be a part of the match at first, but WWE called him in at the last minute to replace Brock Lesnar, who is seemingly being erased by the company after his name was allegedly associated with the Vince McMahon sex trafficking scandal.

With The Beast Incarnate being away from the Stamford-based promotion for the foreseeable future, it seems like whatever the company had in store for him at WrestleMania 40 will be given to Breakker as well.

Breakker and his Tag Team partner Baron Corbin, will celebrate their NXT Tag Team Championship win on tonight's episode of NXT.