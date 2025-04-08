3-time WWE champion to help The Judgment Day in a shocking twist at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and The Judgment Day will be a major feature at the spectacle. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows. They will face the winner of the upcoming Gauntlet Match, which will take place on SmackDown this week.
While several top teams are competing, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are most likely to win the contest and challenge The Judgment Day duo at 'Mania. However, they may still fail to capture the Women's Tag Team Title due to a three-time WWE champion's actions. In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez could interfere in the match and help Morgan and Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.
The Prodigy was involved in a heated feud with Bayley at the beginning of this year. While many expected it to culminate at The Show of Shows, it came to an abrupt halt. However, Perez may not have forgotten her bad blood with the veteran, and the fire could still be burning. She could cost The Role Model her potential Women's Tag Team Title Match in Las Vegas.
Well, if it happens, this could lead to a full-fledged feud between Bayley and Roxanne Perez after WrestleMania 41. Moreover, the former NXT Women's Champion could finally leave NXT behind and fully transition to the main roster. Perez could also start a compelling feud with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Roxanne Perez is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. It will be interesting to see whether she appears at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Roxanne Perez to join The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41?
The Judgment Day has been looking for a new member who could revive the group, and Roxanne Perez could be a good choice. If the 23-year-old helps Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41, the possibility would open up for her to join the faction.
However, that may not happen anytime soon. Perez has done an incredible job as a singles star on NXT. The company is expected to push her as a solo competitor on the main roster rather than aligning her with a faction. Putting The Prodigy in a tag team or a faction would also look redundant, given the talent she has.
Meanwhile, The Judgment Day already has Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and the addition of another female would not do much good. The company is seemingly looking to add a male member to the group, the teasing of which has been going on for quite a while now.
It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41. Also, Roxanner Perez's direction on RAW is still uncertain and only time will tell what happens.