Triple H has subtly scrapped a major WrestleMania 41 feud following WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner and Triple H has stacked the card with several incredible matches and feuds. While some of the feuds have just started, others have been going on for quite some time now. However, it looks like a major storyline which was months in the making was subtly scrapped from The Show of Shows.

Ad

WWE has seemingly scrapped the feud between Bayley and Roxanne Perez that was supposedly set for WrestleMania 41. The speculation especially arose after The Role Model was seen getting involved in a fresh direction on the latest episode of RAW. The following three reasons likely confirm that the Stamford-based company has tossed out the potential 'Mania feud between the veteran and The Prodigy.

Bayley's current story revolves around Lyra Valkyria

Bayley was involved in a heated feud with Roxanne Perez for the past few months which was believed to culminate at WrestleMania 41. However, that storyline abruptly came to a halt. Surprisingly, The Role Model's story has all of a sudden converged to Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Trending

This is seemingly a major indication that the creative team is no longer considering Bayley's match with Perez and is indeed headed in a new direction. The former Damage CTRL member is likely to compete against Valkyria in a blockbuster match for the Women's Intercontinental Title at The Show of Shows this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With everything going around on RAW, only time will tell where this would lead to.

Roxanne Perez is still entangled in NXT

Roxanne Perez did debut on the main roster on Monday Night RAW, but it does not look like she's done with NXT just yet. The 23-year-old is still actively involved in ongoing storylines and feuds on the developmental brand. As a result, her appearances on the red brand have come to an abrupt halt.

Ad

This suggests that WWE has no plans to feature her in a match at WrestleMania 41. Her rivalry with Bayley which once started to bloom into a full-fledged feud has now turned cold. The Stamford-based promotion may have plans to keep Perez in NXT for some time before a full-time run on Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Roxanne Perez wraps up her NXT storyline to kick off her journey on RAW.

Becky Lynch has been absent from WrestleMania season

One of the biggest superstars in the WWE women's division is nowhere to be found. WrestleMania 41 is less than a month away and Becky Lynch's absence means only one thing, that she will likely miss The Showcase of The Immortals this year. Big Time Becks was rumored to be Lyra Valkyria's opponent for the spectacle in Las Vegas.

It no longer looks like that. Lynch's prolonged absence may have forced Triple H to change the potential plans for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This could be a major reason why WWE may have shifted from the rumored 'Bayley vs Roxanne Perez' match which was seemingly the initial plan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE