Liv Morgan to add her ex-partner to The Judgment Day at WrestleMania to replace Finn Balor? Exploring the possibility 

The Judgment Day has been dealing with some internal tensions lately. With Finn Balor acting as the self-proclaimed leader, cracks have formed between him and Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has been pushing for a new member to join the faction—an idea that Liv supports, but Finn has been against. However, The Miracle Kid might now take matters into her own hands.

Ad

She could introduce her ex-partner Rusev (AKA Miro) in WWE as Finn Balor's replacement. In a backstage segment on RAW this week, The Prince bragged about being next in line for an Intercontinental Title shot. However, Morgan's smile faded away, and she later told Dominik that he deserved the title shot, not Finn.

She implicitly tried to make Dirty Dom realize that Balor is trying to overshadow him. This hinted that a potential betrayal might be on the horizon for The Prince, with the former women's champion leading the charge.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are speculations that WWE could plan a multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, with Penta, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker expected to be involved. During the final moments of this match, Liv Morgan could execute her plan by revealing Rusev as her masterstroke.

The former AEW star could enter at the perfect moment by costing The Prince and helping Dominik Mysterio win the coveted Intercontinental Title. Multiple reports state that Miro will likely be heading to WWE this summer.

Ad

In 2020, Rusev and Liv Morgan were in an alliance for a short period against Lana and Bobby Lashley. Hence, Morgan could possibly bring her ex-partner back as The Judgment Day's new member.

Liv Morgan will become the new leader of The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day is seemingly crumbling, and Liv Morgan could pick up the pieces. With the possibility of The Miracle Kid betraying Finn Balor, she might have some evil intentions. The former women's champion could be looking to become the new leader of The Judgment Day.

Ad

The 30-year-old has already won the Women's Tag Team Title with Raquel Rodriguez, and ousting Finn Balor would cement her as the group's top star. Moreover, with the unwavering loyalty of Mysterio and Rodriguez on her side, she would have the numbers advantage to claim herself as the faction's leader.

If she manages to make Dirty Dom an Intercontinental Champion at The Show of Shows this year, she might claim herself to be the architect of The Judgment Day's gold rush. And this would no doubt accentuate her role in the faction, making her a respectable figure in the group.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation. It will be interesting to see how things play out on the Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback