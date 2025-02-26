WWE to book a major multi-man title match for WrestleMania 41? (Exclusive)

WWE hasn't confirmed the full line-up for WrestleMania 41 yet but that isn't stopping fans from creating their own fantasy cards when it comes to title matches. If reports are to be believed, this year's Showcase of The Immortals could see the company follow a recent tradition with a multi-man title match.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes said he's heard some rumblings about the Intercontinental Championship possibly being defended in a multi-man match-up at WrestleMania 41 - similar to how it went down two years ago.

"They're tossing around a multi-man, as (has) become tradition here at WrestleMania, whether the Intercontinental Title or tag titles last year, but I'd be surprised if it wasn't a multi-man type of match. Not saying there was going to be a ladder involved. Don't know if that's the direction they're going, but I doubt it's Bron Breakker versus X in a one-on-one match." [From 40:03 onwards]

Bron Breakker teased a feud with AJ Styles last week on RAW when he tried to attack the former WWE Champion with a spear. However, Styles proved to be too quick for Breakker by stepping out of the way, causing the Intercontinental Champion to tackle Dominik Mysterio.

Fans will have to wait to see who Triple H books to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. As for Styles, check out this update on The Phenomenal One's potential opponent for the grand premium live event.

