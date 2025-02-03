3-time WWE champion to make main-roster debut and challenge Lyra Valkyria on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Lyra Valkyria has been making a mark in the WWE women's division, carrying the Women's Intercontinental Championship. With The Road to WrestleMania officially kicking off, the company may have some huge surprises for the 28-year-old. A three-time WWE champion could be poised to make her main roster debut on the upcoming edition of RAW and challenge Valkyria.

In a huge surprise, Roxanne Perez could show up on the red brand tonight and confront the reigning Intercontinental Champion. The Prodigy delivered an incredible performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday. Not only was she the runner-up in the bout, but she also created history by being the longest women's participant in the contest.

Given her phenomenal outing at the premium live event, WWE has major plans for her on the main roster. The speculation sparked especially after Perez put the women's division on notice after Royal Rumble, stating that she intends to create the same impact on the main roster. And what could be a better way to make a mark than to go after Lyra Valkyria's prestigious Women's Intercontinental Title?

Trending

While Roxanne Perez did show up on the main roster in the past, she has yet to make her official main roster debut. Therefore, there is a good possibility that The Prodigy could do that tonight by going right after Valkyria on RAW. This will help WWE capitalize on her red-hot momentum and will immediately put the 23-year-old into the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

Besides, it will add a fresh flavor to the RAW women's division, creating an intriguing feud for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria would also get an opportunity to be involved in a blockbuster feud on The Road to WrestleMania. However, this is currently speculation and the fans will know more in the coming days.

Lyra Valkyria to be involved in a multi-person feud on WWE RAW?

Ever since Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, she has been on the radar of several superstars. While Roxanne Perez going after the coveted title is a mere possibility, another star who has already set her sights on the gold is Ivy Nile.

The American Made member also eliminated Valkyria from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Therefore, a feud between the two seems imminent. However, there is indeed a plethora of superstars in the mid-card division on the red brand, who want to chase the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

With several women potentially in the scene, WWE could make it a multi-person feud on Monday Night RAW. Lyra Valkyria could defend her championship in a multi-person match at Elimination Chamber this year. This will play a key role in bolstering her title reign ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Will Triple H have such plans? Only time will tell. This is nothing but speculation at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback