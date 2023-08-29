3 times the Miz hilariously parodied fellow WWE Superstars

The Miz is one of the most accomplished performers on the WWE's full-time roster. Having starred in four of the six movies in The Marine franchise (among many other roles), The A-Lister is comfortable stepping into other characters' shoes and pulling them off convincingly. This is one of the many skills that have enabled him to achieve great success in the promotion for almost 20 years.

The Awesome One is still going strong, as seen last night on RAW when he did a hilarious impression of his Payback opponent, leaving fans in splits.

Let's revisit three instances when the 42-year-old dressed up as other WWE Superstars with hilarious results.

#3 The Miz dresses up as LA Knight on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The Miz hilariously spoofed his WWE Payback 2023 opponent LA Knight, on the 28th August 2023 episode of RAW. Coming out to 41-year-old's theme, The A-Lister was in full LA Knight gear, taking weeks of banter between the duo to a whole new level.

The Awesome One proceeded to cut a mocking promo as his opponent before finally reverting to his own character to berate fans for liking "generic" superstars. He ended the segment by promising to defeat Knight in Pittsburgh and exiting to his customary boos. It was one of the best Miz promos in a while.

Now imagine the scenes if The Megastar comes out to his opponent's music on SmackDown!

#2 The Miz and Maryse parody John Cena and Nikki Bella on the road to WWE WrestleMania 33

The intergender WWE WrestleMania 33 feud between The Miz & Maryse, against John Cena & Nikki Bella, involved personal attacks made by the heel duo. Due to the public nature of Cena and Bella's relationship, the Mizanins had plenty of material to use in the battle against their foes. This led to many iconic promo segments with marriage-related potshots flying both ways.

The most personal segment of the feud was The "It" Couple's parody of Cena and Bella's relationship struggles. The heel duo dressed as their opponents multiple times, mocking the power couple in multiple ways, especially about not being married or having children. Even after losing on The Grandest Stage, they made one last entrance dressed as their rivals.

Miz and Maryse's over-the-top take on their foes' mannerisms was hilarious, and needless to say, took a lot of guts.

#1 IF YOU SMELLLLL.... What The Miz is cooking?

Expand Tweet

In what was arguably the greatest parody work of his career, The Miz infamously parodied none other than The Rock. On the March 14th 2011, episode of WWE RAW, just a few weeks before WrestleMania 27, John Cena was under attack from Brodus Clay and Alberto del Rio. The Cenation Leader was desperately in need of a save when The Rock's music hit, and the Scottrade Center erupted.

The Great One seemed to come out and storm down the ramp with purpose, which only made the cheers grow louder. It wasn't until "The Rock" got to the ring and took off his glasses that most fans realized that they were watching The Miz in a bald cap and an "I Bring It" top, prompting a chorus of boos. The then-WWE Champion attacked his 'Mania opponent, even hitting a Rock Bottom.

Not only was the portrayal hilarious, but it was also impressive as to how well he managed to nail The Brahma Bull's mannerisms.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE