3 Times Triple H clashed with Vince McMahon and 3 times they got along

Triple H and Vince McMahon have known each other for more than 25 years now. The duo had a meeting back in the mid-90s, which led to Triple H making his way to WWE and kicking off one of the greatest careers in all of professional wrestling.

Triple H is currently the EVP of WWE and will one day take the helm from Vince McMahon. These two have crossed paths on multiple occasions during Triple H's WWE stint. They have clashed with each other several times, and there have been instances when Triple H got along and joined forces with Vince McMahon.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at three times Triple H and Vince McMahon clashed in WWE, plus three times they got along.

#6 Vince McMahon defeats Triple H to become WWE Champion (Triple H and Vince McMahon clashed with each other)

Vince McMahon

At SummerSlam 1999, Mankind won the WWE title by pinning Stone Cold Steve Austin. The next night on WWE RAW, Triple H defeated Mankind to win the WWE title for the first time in his career. The era of The Game had begun, and this was only the first of more than a dozen World titles for him. On the September 16, 1999 edition of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe saw one of the biggest upsets in pro wrestling history.

Vince McMahon met Triple H in a WWE title bout, and ended up winning the belt after Stone Cold interfered in the final moments of the contest. The WWE title was soon made vacant, and Triple H went on to win it back at WWE Unforgiven, in a Six-Pack Challenge also featuring The Rock, Big Show, The British Bulldog, Mankind, and Kane. Triple H and Vince McMahon would go on to collide several times in the coming years, on WWE TV.