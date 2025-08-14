3 Times Triple H lied to the WWE Universe

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has a solid record of delivering quality weekly shows and premium live events. Recently, however, the former 14-time World Champion has faced criticism from fans for the lies he has been telling, which heighten the effects of his bookings. While such tactics are common in pro wrestling, The Game has relied on this approach too many times lately. Below are three instances when the 2025 Hall of Fame inductee lied to the fans.#3. John Cena wanting Brock Lesnar on boardBrock Lesnar returned to WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam after a two-year hiatus. The Beast Incarnate entered MetLife Stadium right after John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a grueling Street Fight. To make things worse for The Franchise Player, Lesnar demolished Cena with an F5, making a powerful comeback statement.Speaking about the former three-time Universal Champion’s return at the post-show press conference, Triple H said that John Cena wanted Lesnar to come back. The Game highlighted that The Beast Incarnate was on The Never Seen 17’s wishlist for his farewell tour.The record-setting 17-time WWE world champion, however, distanced himself from such claims while speaking to The Boston Herald. He noted that he never got to choose his opponents and that it was his job to wrestle whoever the creative team sent his way.#2. Seth Rollins’ fake injury at WWE SummerSlamCM Punk faced Gunther in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. After a long, hardcore battle, which also saw The Ring General get his head busted open, Punk emerged victorious. The Second City Saint celebrated his first-ever world title win in the company in 12 years with his fans, before Seth Rollins walked into the arena.The Visionary was supporting himself with crutches because of an injury he sustained in his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. However, Mr. Money in the Bank dropped his crutches to reveal that he was completely fine before cashing in his MITB contract to dethrone Punk.The commentators rightly dubbed this scripted injury “The Ruse of the Century.” While some fans enjoyed the moment, it was a shock to supporters of The Voice of the Voiceless. Additionally, almost the entire locker room and several backstage members were unaware that Seth Rollins’ injury was fake.While Triple H managed to create a shocking moment at SummerSlam, it came at the cost of the crew members in the dark getting disappointed.#1. The R-Truth release situationR-Truth announced that he was no longer part of WWE on June 1, 2025. Just a week later, after fans expressed their sadness over his release, Truth returned at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The former 24/7 Champion attacked John Cena, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to pick up a win against Cena and Logan Paul.Fans were naturally very happy to see the 53-year-old back in the company. Speaking about the veteran’s return, Triple H noted in the post-show conference of Money in the Bank that everything that happened in R-Truth’s case was part of the show. However, Truth’s son, Christopher Killings, called this out on his Instagram story and asked The Game to stop lying. But he later deleted the story within minutes.It is noteworthy that Truth is now using his real name, Ron Killings, in WWE. This indicates that the veteran was indeed released and returned on a new deal. Also, if everything had been planned, the former 24/7 Champion’s much-celebrated character change wouldn’t have been dropped from the plans.It would be interesting to see how Triple H gets the eyeballs to WWE without misguiding or misinforming fans.