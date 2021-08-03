3 times WWE fans hijacked RAW this week with interesting crowd chants (2nd August 2021)

WWE RAW delivered an underwhelming episode this week. Apart from a handful of engaging matches and promos, the show was quite monotonous. However, fans in the live audience kept things lively with their interesting chants that appear savage, especially in light of recent events.

Here, we will look at three instances when fans hijacked RAW this week with popular chants. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 WWE crowd chants for CM Punk

It shouldn’t be a surprise that fans in Chicago were chanting for CM Punk during the show. Perhaps the consistency after all these years is somewhat admirable. The crowd chanted his name every time there was a dull moment in the show.

Punk shares controversial history with WWE. Recent reports about him potentially signing with AEW have led many fans into believing that he is finally ready for his return. CM Punk is also fuelling the rumor mill with his activities on social media, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he later reveals that he was mocking the reports all along.

#2 WWE crowd chants for Becky Lynch

This week, RAW’s main event saw Charlotte Flair and Nikki A.S.H. face each other in a brutal No Holds Barred Match. However, both superstars crossed paths early on in the night when The Queen was cutting a promo. Flair was busy explaining why Nikki “stole her RAW Women’s Championship” when the arena erupted with “Becky, Becky!” chants.

The 11-time women’s champion hit back at the crowd by saying that she was the one who sold out the arena and not Lynch. Her statement was immediately met with boos from fans in the live audience. The crowd once again brought back the "Becky" chants in the main event, but those quickly died down.

#1 WWE crowd chants for Bray Wyatt

Fans at the Allstate Arena for #WWERaw in Chicago, Illinois interrupted the Goldberg and Bobby Lashley segment with Bray Wyatt chants.



The fans chanted "We Want Wyatt" during the opening segment between Lashley and Goldberg.



(via @ajwarda) pic.twitter.com/GzQH7RmzmC — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) August 3, 2021

WWE Universe was unhappy about Bray Wyatt’s release over the weekend, and fans didn’t shy away from voicing their opinion last night. It was right in the opening moments of the show when Goldberg was confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. While the Hall of Famer tried to assert his challenge, the crowd started chanting “We Want Wyatt” in unison.

Although the chants were clearly audible, Goldberg continued with his promo and kept the attention on himself. This was not the only time the crowd cheered for Bray Wyatt. Fans continued to sing “We Want Wyatt” at regular intervals throughout the show, including the main event.

