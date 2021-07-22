10 interesting backstage stories you probably didn’t know about CM Punk – Near-death experiences in WWE, offended The Undertaker

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures that the pro wrestling industry has ever seen. From changing the traditional champion’s mold to breaking the fourth wall in the most iconic fashion, he redefined stardom in modern-day wrestling. The CM Punk chants hijacked countless WWE live events long after he departed from the company in 2014.

Some of you need to stop listening to criticism from people you wouldn’t ask advice from. — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 25, 2020

It has been seven years, and the world has moved on. As cruel as it may seem, even the most incredible scripts start to fade with time, and this story is no different. The chants grew faint, the memories got blurry, and the name – CM Punk – started getting thrown into headiness in a bid to make them spicy.

Things would have stayed the same until last night when the internet erupted over the news of Punk potentially signing with AEW. Is he finally going to join WWE’s biggest rival? While wrestling fans continue to dig every corner of the internet for any possible update, we will look back at some of the backstage stories that subtly crafted the era of a distinctive superstar that changed the course of the pro wrestling business.

#10 A misdiagnosis in WWE nearly killed CM Punk

AJ Lee forced CM Punk to consult a second opinion

Back in 2014, CM Punk worked through an untreated MRSA staph infection. However, WWE’s medical staff never diagnosed the potentially fatal bacterial infection despite Punk’s repeated requests. He had to continue wrestling with the infection for several months that led to unfortunate events.

One time, CM Punk had to take an antibiotic called Azithromycin before his match against Dean Ambrose on SmackDown, and it led to him defecating in his trunks while he was in the ring.

Punk kept working until his wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee decided to interfere. She forced him to see a private doctor who confirmed that CM Punk had a staph infection and stated, "You should be dead. You could have died". After leaving WWE, he sued the medical staff for negligence.

This wasn’t the only time when CM Punk’s life was at risk. During the Royal Rumble match in 2014, Kofi Kingston clotheslined him that unfortunately led to the latter suffering a concussion. He recalled the incident during his testimony and broke down in tears. Punk never blamed Kingston and said that he has no hard feelings for the former WWE Champion.

However, he also revealed that he had asked a cameraman to fetch Dr. Chris Amman, who arrived at the scene and shockingly asked, "What do you want me to do?" The incident left CM Punk feeling entirely helpless, but he put all his effort into composing himself in the middle of the match. He walked out of WWE the next day.

#9 CM Punk offended The Undertaker backstage

CM Punk had a great match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania

The Undertaker is one of the most highly-respected personalities in all of pro wrestling. He was regarded as the locker room leader in WWE, headed the wrestler’s court, and ensured that everything remains in order. The Undertaker confronted CM Punk for his casual attire despite being the WWE Champion in the spirit of his role as the backstage locker room leader.

Punk retorted by citing John Cena as an example and argued that he does the same thing. This did not sit well with The Phenom, who was concerned about the company’s image. It is believed that this incident rubbed both The Undertaker and the WWE higher-ups in the wrong way.

CM Punk would face The Phenom at WrestleMania 29 in a classic match. However, he later admitted that he never wanted to be a part of this feud.

