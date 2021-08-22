3 times WWE referenced released wrestlers

WWE Superstars come and go. Some leave the company at the end of their contracts, and others get released from them. In recent times, WWE has been having a reshuffle, resulting in many of their talent being let go.

Once a superstar has left WWE, there isn't usually any intention to feature those superstars again on TV. They are rarely mentioned and are not a part of WWE's programming going forward. However, in some instances, the names of departed talent have come up in promos.

That being said, let's take a look at three times WWE referenced released wrestlers.

#3 Vladimir Kozlov, Harry Smith and Chris Masters' WWE releases were mentioned

The Summer of Punk reigned over WWE in the summer of 2011, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. The storyline was so captivating; it made casual fans come back to see what would happen next.

The story was that CM Punk's contract was due to expire the night of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Punk challenged Cena for the WWE Championship that night and walked away with the title to the anger of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Punk eventually returned to negotiate a new contract and set up an undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Cena was crowned the new Universal Champion in CM Punk's absence.

During the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship match, mediated by Triple H and John Laurinaitis, Punk referred to some recently released superstars. Punk questioned whether Laurinaitis came face-to-face with Vladimir Kozlov, Harry Smith, and Chris Masters when he released them from their WWE contracts. Punk was called out for being 'gutless' and 'a phony', so Punk hit back and called Laurinaitis just that.

It wasn't the first time Punk had referenced some recently released talent in a contract signing. During his negotiations with Vince McMahon over a new contract just a few weeks prior, Punk brought up his friends Colt Cabana and Luke Gallows. Punk wanted Vince McMahon to apologize to them for firing them.

Of course, the releases were real and not a part of the WWE storyline. During the Summer of Punk, the lines between reality and fiction were blurred. It made for a fascinating summer, and it was a must-watch in terms of tuning in to see what CM Punk was going to say and do next.

#2 John Cena references CM Punk and Dean Ambrose after their WWE tenures

John Cena making his WWE return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2021

On the road to WWE's biggest event of the summer, John Cena and Roman Reigns came face-to-face a week before their encounter at SummerSlam 2021. The two were to collide for the Universal Championship in the main-event.

On the August 13 episode of SmackDown, John Cena made reference to two former WWE superstars, CM Punk and Dean Ambrose.

Cena claimed that when he beats Roman Reigns, he will jump over the barricade and blow him a kiss goodbye. This was in reference to CM Punk's famous Money in the Bank moment in 2011, when he did the same to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

John Cena also claimed in his scathing attack on Roman Reigns that he drove Dean Ambrose out of the WWE. Roman Reigns, of course, was part of The Shield stable with Ambrose for a number of years.

It is interesting that WWE would use those two names, considering Dean Ambrose is now performing as Jon Moxley in AEW. CM Punk, on the other hand, has returned to pro wrestling after a seven-year hiatus as the newest signing of AEW.

#1 CM Punk mentions Brock Lesnar leaving WWE during his 'Pipebomb'

The promo that changed the whole game. CM Punk's Pipebomb. It is by far considered one of the most infamous WWE segments and is still being talked about today.

CM Punk pushed a lot of buttons, mainly about being dissatisfied with the WWE and plugging his plans to leave the company with the WWE Championship when his contract expired. CM Punk also mentioned a few names, waving to his friend Colt Cabana, and also making reference to Brock Lesnar. "I'm splitting, just like Lesnar split." in reference to Lesnar's unceremonious departure from WWE.

The promo is significant because it was the first time Brock Lesnar had been mentioned in such a way since his departure in 2004. Lesnar, of course, made a return the following year in 2012 the night after WrestleMania.

