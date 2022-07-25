3 times WWE Superstars were removed from stables

Sometimes gimmicks given to a wrestler just don't fit the character, while at times the talent feels the need to change things up and go in a different direction. Either way, there have been many times when WWE Superstars have been removed from stables.

In this article, we look at just 3 such examples.

#3 Mercedes Martinez as Retaliation in Retribution

While Mercedes Martinez is best known for her stint in NXT, some fans may recollect the time when she was a member of Retribution.

For those who don't remember, it goes something like this. Her name was changed to Retaliation, she requested to be omitted from the group, the management obliged, and she lived out the rest of her WWE days on the Black and Gold brand.

Following her return, Martinez was never able to capture the NXT Women's Championship, but it's safe to say that she made the right decision, regardless. Mercedes has been wrestling for a long time, and it's clear that she works best as an imposing solo competitor with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

#2 Current WWE Superstar Max Dupri in Maximum Male Models

WWE Superstar Max Dupri has officially parted ways with Maximum Male Models. It should be noted, however, that at the time of writing, Shaun Ricker is still very much a part of the company.

To some, it may come as a surprise, but others may have seen it coming the moment WWE changed Knight's name.

Prior to the change in gimmicks, Dupri was once known to the wrestling world as LA Knight. If you're familiar with his work in TNA/Impact, you already know that Knight had pretty much the same gimmick as another of his past monikers. Of course, that would be Eli Drake, yeah!

With his remixed Eli persona, Knight became one of NXT's most prominent stars during the end of the Black and Gold Era. LA Knight was pure gold, regardless of whether he was a face or heel, as he was clearly over with the NXT Universe.

He'd soon get called up to the main roster and undergo a transformation and a new name. Thus, Max Dupri was born and, alongside ma.çé and mån.sôör; the trio made up what we've come to know as Maximum Male Models.

The original stable was short-lived, as Max was removed from the group and replaced with Maxxine Dupri.

#1 Daniel Bryan as a member of The Nexus

Some fans may remember a time when NXT wasn't a brand and instead more of a reality show. You'll probably remember that 2010 was more than just a peak year for the PG Era.

It also marked the start of The Nexus; a villainous stable formed by a group of disgruntled NXT contestants who wanted to make a name for themselves in the company at all costs.

The group initially included Daniel Bryan, but he was quickly removed following an incident that saw him choke out current AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts on a live broadcast. It was deemed too violent by WWE and the fact that we were smack dab in the middle of the PG era didn't make things any better.

He was removed from the group and WWE even went as far as firing him for a brief period of time. However, his release was short-lived, as Bryan would return at that year's SummerSlam as a surprise entrant for Team Cena as they battled The Nexus.

